Crews respond to Seymour duplex fire

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews responded to a residential fire Thursday night that investigators believe started from a clothes dryer.

At least two people were inside the duplex residence at the time of the fire. The fire affected the room and its contents. Everyone made it out safe and no injuries were reported.

The call for the incident came in around 8:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

