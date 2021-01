KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Alum Cave Trail and nearby parking lots will close temporarily during February to allow work replacing two foot-log bridges near the Arch Rock area.

"The bridges have suffered significant decay due to use and weather since the last trail rehabilitation effort in 2016," a park spokesperson said in a press release. "In order to efficiently replace the foot-log bridges along the narrow trail corridor, a full closure is necessary for the safety of the crew and visitors."