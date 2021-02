KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City of Knoxville crews spent Saturday working across the area, cleaning up litter.

Roadside trash has increased recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city.

With volunteer restrictions because of COVID-19, the city used between 40 to 50 people from different departments to address some of the areas of bigger concerns.



About 400 tires were collected from the side of Selma, left, on Saturday. On the right, workers put the tires in the city’s lay yard. (Photos Courtesy: Rachel Butzler)

If you’re looking to get involved with neighborhood cleanups, you can call 311 or you can reach out to Keep Knoxville Beautiful HERE.