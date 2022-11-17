KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County crews worked a house fire in East Knox County Thursday morning that reportedly could have been started by an overturned candle.

A news release from Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell states crews responded to the reported house fire around 7:29 a.m. in the 6100 block of Cardwell Road. Initial information from dispatch indicates a candle had turned over and caught a bedroom on fire.

When Rural Metro crews arrived, they found a room and contents with smoke coming from the eaves of the house. Firefighters were able to make an “aggressive attack” on the fire. All of the occupants of the house were safe outside of it amid the fire.

Bagwell says the majority of the home was spared from heavy fire damage, though it did sustain “significant smoke damage.” No injuries were reported in the incident.

The exact causes of the fire are under investigation, Bagwell said.