Karns home ‘total loss’ after fire, no injuries reported

KARNS, Tenn. (WATE) — A home in West Knox County is a total loss after a large fire Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the house fire in the 8900 block of Moneymaker Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Karns Fire Department officials said when crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully involved, but all of the residents were out of the house.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials saying Wednesday night the house is a total loss.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

(Photo: Melanie England Thomas)
(Photo: Melanie England Thomas)
(Photo: WATE)
(Photo: WATE)

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available by officials.

