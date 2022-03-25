KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews are working the scene of a house fire Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. One person was rescued.

The structure fire occurred in the 1600 block of Cecil Avenue. The fire department tweeted about the incident around 7:47 a.m.

In the photos shared on its social media, KFD firefighters can be seen surrounding the house, which had smoke emerging from the windows and what appears to be a lower room.

WATE 6 News learned at the scene that four people were in the home at the time of the incident. One person was being taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Two dogs were also reported safe from the fire.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

We’re working to learn more about the incident.