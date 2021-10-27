KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews were working the scene of a serious head-on collision Wednesday morning in the Powell area.

According to the Knox County Rescue Squad, its crews along with Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the scene of a serious injury motor vehicle collision in the 5500 block of East Emory Road near Majors Road.

“Units on scene reporting head-on collision with two pinned. Extrication in progress,” the rescue squad tweeted.

Rural Metro Fire also tweeted, telling drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone