Crews work to recover drowning victim in Douglas Lake
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) - Crews are working to recover a drowning victim Friday afternoon in Douglas Lake.
The Jefferson County sheriff says the drowning happened around 12:30 p.m. near the Nina access area.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says an approximately 50-year-old man from Asheville, North Carolina was swimming with someone else off their pontoon boat. A breeze drifted the boat away from them.
The man started to struggle and was not wearing a life jacket. The woman with him tried to help, but he went under and did not resurface.
Crews are trying to recover the victim's body. No other information, including the victim's identity, has been released.
WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene. Refresh this page for updates.
