MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Maryville has reported nearly 8,000 homes have been affected by a large power outage Friday afternoon.

The city of Maryville Electric said a line linked with the transmission line between two of their substations came down. What caused the downed powerline was not immediately available. At 4:30 p.m. they said in an update that the Grandview Substation was restored.

The city of Maryville says, “Crews are working to isolate, repair and restore the power. Check the outage management software system here for information on the outage and updates. We do not have an estimate for restoration at this time, but will post updates as they become available.”