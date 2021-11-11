KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has made an impact on Knoxville crime in their six months of service so far.

In that timeframe, 30 arrests (11 fugitives), 25 cases were cleared, over $5,000 of reward payouts and over $1,800 worth of drugs seized — all from 1,275 tips from the public.

ETVC says, “The community is saying enough is enough to criminals and their activity. You never know who is watching or listening and who may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.”

As a reminder:

