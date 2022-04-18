KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help bringing Emmy O’Hara back home.

The 17-year-old was last seen Saturday at her job at Salon Azure and Spa in Knoxville, according to a post on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page. The group said O’Hara spoke with her father on the phone at 4 p.m. that day and told him “she was not coming home due to a disagreement.”

Crime Stoppers said O’Hara may be staying with a friend “whose parents do not know she has run away from home.”

If you have seen O’Hara or know where she is staying, you are asked to contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.