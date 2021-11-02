KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman, who’s suffering from memory loss after a recent crash is reportedly missing and may be in danger according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Tracy Joann Walton, 41, has no history of walking off, but on Oct. 30 she was last seen in the afternoon on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of Branner Street.

Following a bad crash in September, Walton had her right arm amputated and is suffering from memory loss. She’s 5’1″ and weighs around 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Please be on the lookout for missing Tracy Walton, who was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at her residence on Branner Street. Anyone with information regarding Tracy's whereabouts should contact @tn_crime. https://t.co/xd2mimxofp — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 2, 2021

If you have seen her or know where she is you can submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 TIPS app.