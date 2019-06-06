Criminal charges pending following crash that killed Rogersville man

ROGERSVILLE (WATE) – A Rogersville man was killed Tuesday night following a 2-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Austin Mill Road in Rogersville, according to a release by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Mark Mullins, 52, Rogersville, was killed after another vehicle struck his motorcycle.

The crash happened on the 100 block of Austin Mill Rd just after 9 p.m. The motorcycle and a Dodge Journey crashed in the exact center of the roadway.

According to the crash report, Judy Ann Hottle, 38, also of Rogersville, was driving the Journey. She was uninjured. THP says they requested an alcohol and drug test on Hottle and that criminal charges are pending.