Criminal court dismisses Rocky Houston’s appeal

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A new court decision occurred Friday for one of the two brothers who were charged but never convicted of first degree murder in the death of a sheriff’s deputy and a former police officer.

Rocky Houston was seeking a post-conviction relief from his 2010 conviction of felony evading arrest. That had been denied on the grounds that Houston’s petition was deemed untimely. Houston appealed that decision.

However, on Friday, a judge affirmed the Roane County Criminal Court’s dismissal.

Rocky and Leon Houston first found themselves in the headlines after Deputy Bill Jones and former police officer Mike Brown were gunned down in May 2006 while they were serving a felony warrant on the Houston brothers near Kingston.

Rocky and Leon Houston were both tried for the murders — but were never convicted.