Crisis negotiators on scene in northwest Knoxville after warrant attempt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is asking people to avoid Ohio Avenue in the northwest corner of the city after an attempt to serve a warrant to a person “known to be armed.”

The department has multiple units and crisis negotiators at the residence off Sherman Street near Texas Avenue in an attempt to make contact with an unidentified person. KPD tweeted the information just before 3:45 p.m.

Police also said that they believe the subject is inside the residence, but they don’t have it confirmed at this time. Police are asking people to avoid this area if possible.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

