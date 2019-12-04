Crossville man announcing his run for Senator Lamar Alexander’s seat in 2020

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Johnny Presley of Crossville, announcing his intent to run for Senator Lamar Alexander’s seat in 2020.

Presley has worked 35 years as a health care professional, and recently just bought Cumberland River Hospital in Celina, Tenn.

He says his focus will be on rural healthcare, rural Tennessee, and rural America.

The first thing he would do is to propose changes to medicaid and reopen closed hospitals quickly.

His second focus would be to have no discrepancy in price regardless of where procedures are done.