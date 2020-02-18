Crossville Police conducting sobriety checkpoint on Friday

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City police, as well as members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be conducting sobriety checkpoints from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

The Crossville Police Department will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in the areas of Lantana Road, and U.S. Highway 127.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in these areas. The Police Department asks that you do not approach checkpoints with your high-beam headlights on, and always slow down when approaching the checkpoint areas.

