Crossville police on Motorcycle safety awareness month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –The Crossville Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Throughout the month, agencies will be providing information and increasing awareness in their communities about the importance of sharing the road and looking twice for motorcyclists.

“As a rider, I know that many motorcyclists get out when the weather gets warmer, which is why it is the perfect time for us to remind the community to look out for motorcycle riders,” said Cpt. Brian Eckelson. “Drivers need to know how to anticipate and respond to motorcyclists to avoid crashes.”

The department offers these safety tips for drivers on how to prevent crashing with a motorcycle:

While a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has all the same rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful, as motorcycle signals are often non-canceling. Ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.

Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections. Always allow ample follow distance – three to four seconds – when driving behind a motorcycle. This gives riders more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.



According to preliminary data provided by Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, there were 2,670 motorcycle crashes and 151 fatal crashes statewide last year. For more information, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.