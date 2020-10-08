Cruze Farm opening Sevierville location Thursday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cruze Farm is opening a third East Tennessee location on Thursday.

The popular local ice cream and milk shop is opening across from Tanger Outlets Sevierville along the Parkway. It will be Cruze Farm’s third permanent location after their downtown Knoxville location on Gay Street and the Pizza Barn in East Knoxville.

According to their website, Cruze Farm was first established in 1980. Earl and Cheri Cruze began selling milk to local home customers and at the Knoxville Food Co-Op (now known as Three Rivers Market).

After renting a spot at the East Town Farmers’ Market from 1992-2000, Cruze Farm acquired a food truck to sell ice cream. Cruze Farm opened their two permanent Knoxville locations in 2018.