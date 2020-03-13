CSX schedules railroad tie replacement in Knox, Blount counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — CSX railroad will be replacing railroad ties beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 16, at road crossings in Knox and Blount counties.

Three crossings, Hall Road, Louisville Road and Hunt Road, will be impacted in the first week of the project.

Crews will begin near Hall Road and work their way west along the rail line toward Louisville and Hunt, repaving each crossing as they go, which can take between two to five days to complete.

CSX is tentatively scheduled to reopen Hall Road at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, barring any unexpected equipment or weather delays.

