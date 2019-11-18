Cumberland Co. Sheriff seeks runaway teen

(WATE) – A 17-year-old teen is missing out of Cumberland County and Sheriff’s officials are asking for information.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Trosclair, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 14. CCSO saying his parents received a message from his school that he had been marked absent; they also say his parents received a text stating he was running away.

Justin is described as a white male with blond hair, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 200 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding Justin Trosclair or his whereabouts, please call CCSO Sgt. Gary Howard at (931) 484-6176.