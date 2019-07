Cumberland County deputies are asking you to be on the lookout for a teenager who ran away while on house arrest.

Brittany Davenport, 17, was last seen walking away from her home on Thursday, June 6. She was under house arrest.

Brittany stands at 5’8” tall and has brown hair and eyes.

Deputies have issued an order of arrest for her.

If you see her, you’re asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.