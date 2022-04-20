CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is giving will host a summer program giving local children the chance to learn more about law enforcement.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the Sheriff’s Youth Academy this summer. The program is for the youth in the community who have an interest in law enforcement.

The Academy will be held at the Cumberland County Community Complex and breakfast and lunch will be provided each day. The cost is $25 per student, but grants are available for students who want to attend but need assistance.

Participants must be able to complete physical training including a qualifying obstacle course. Students who complete the course will get a cadet t-shirt and certificate at the Sheriff’s Academy Graduation.

According to their Facebook page, the curriculum offered includes Responding to Crisis Situations, Defensive Tactics, Handcuffing, Patrol Procedures, Traffic Enforcement, Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Processing, K-9 Units, S.W.A.T. Tactics, Overview of Criminal Justice System, including a mock trial and much more.

4th-6th grades will be June 6-10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

7th-8th grades will be July 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9th-12th grades will be July 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications may be requested from Sgt. Gary Howard at garyhoward911@gmail.com, picked up at the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office or from the SROs at each school.