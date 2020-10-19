Cumberland House hotel opens between World’s Fair Park, UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland House Knoxville by Hilton is now open. The hotel is replacing the Four Points Hotel downtown.

The hotel is part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection of properties and within walking distance of the Knoxville Convention Center, World’s Fair Park and the University of Tennessee.

Updates have been made inside and out of the 130-room property on White Avenue. Artwork at the hotel pays tribute to the artistry and creativity of the city’s historic textile and button manufacturing industry.

