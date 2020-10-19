Cumberland House hotel opens between World’s Fair Park, UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland House Knoxville by Hilton is now open. The hotel is replacing the Four Points Hotel downtown.
The hotel is part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection of properties and within walking distance of the Knoxville Convention Center, World’s Fair Park and the University of Tennessee.
Updates have been made inside and out of the 130-room property on White Avenue. Artwork at the hotel pays tribute to the artistry and creativity of the city’s historic textile and button manufacturing industry.
LATEST STORIES
- No sign of shorter lines during week two of early voting in Knoxville
- 6 On Your Side Heroes: Letters of Hope project started by Knoxville Catholic students to help others
- Election commission: Memphis poll worker fired after asking voter to turn ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt inside-out
- DOJ accuses 6 Russian intelligence officers of vast computer hacking
- Spokesperson: TN Gov. plans to extend ‘local authority’ for mask mandates through 2020, details expected Tuesday