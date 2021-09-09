Curbside pickup of bulky items temporarily suspended in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Waste Connections of Tennessee is temporarily suspending curbside pickup of bulky items due to COVID-19 absences with its workers.

WC is the city of Knoxville’s residential trash collection contractor, and due to COVID-19, it will suspend curbside pickup of discarded pieces of furniture, electronics, appliances, and other trash that doesn’t fit into trash carts.

So, Knoxville residents are being asked to exercise patience with WC crews as they concentrate on pickups of trash and recyclables. “In some cases, different drivers may be handling neighborhood pickup routes, so please also be patient if pickup services run slower than normal,” the city of Knoxville said.

Curbside pickup of bulky items is set to resume on Monday, Sept. 20.

The city of Knoxville says, “There’s another option if you prefer to not wait for the pickup of large items to restart: The monthly Free for City Residents Day is this Saturday, Sept. 11. If you’re a City resident and willing to bring your bulky items to the City’s Solid Waste Facility, 1033 Elm St., on this Saturday, you may do so and items will be accepted at no charge. The facility is open 8-11:45 a.m. on Saturday.”