KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Christmas fast approaching, here’s where to find the perfect tree for those who are ready to start putting up decorations.

Several stores, including Home Depot, Walmart and Lowes, sell the trees pre-cut. However, to cut your own you need to go to a farm. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the state’s weather has been good for most Christmas tree farms. In fact, many Christmas tree farms will open sooner than usual this year; some as early as Nov. 19.

“Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” said Justin Diel, owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and executive director of the Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association. “As a result, there are plenty of locally-grown trees available across the state.”

Diel said a Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from a farm will often have better needle retention than what is found at a store.

“To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon,” Diel said.

For the best selection, it is recommended to visit farms early in the season. To find a Christmas Tree farm near you, check this list.

Before visiting any farm, TDA suggests contacting the producer for tree availability and hours of operation.

Many of the farms also create wreaths and garlands. TDA said many farmers have special equipment for wreath and garland making and will work with customers to create the wreath that is the ideal variety and size.