KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Community members are expected to voice their opinions on a possible change to how the Knox County government works at a public hearing Monday night.

Building a project of a certain size on land in Knox County, a person might need to have the development OK’d by the planning commission to make sure it doesn’t break zoning rules.

If that commission says “no,” a person can take it to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and if the person still gets a “no,” they can ask a court to review their development plan.

Although that’s the current process, county commissioners are considering a change that would let anyone skip that middle step.

“This is typical government red tape,” Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

While some of the county’s officials are looking to find ways for more future developments, some residents are worried that their voices will not be heard.

“Don’t limit our voice. Listen to us,” said Hardin Valley neighborhood representative Daniel Greene.

The two sides are clear about the controversial ordinance proposal to change part of Knox County’s planning process.

“Because of the way that the planning process goes, it’s adding months to development time at a time we can least afford that. We have a housing crisis here in Knox County, and we’re trying to streamline that process to allow more availability and affordability of homes in Knox County. Frankly at this point, anything we can do to cut the red tape and to make sure we keep housing prices as affordable as possible is absolutely necessary,” Jacobs said.

Greene is hoping it doesn’t get the green light.

“This limits us way too much. We need more ability and we need to keep our ability to be able to discuss this as a community with our elected representatives,” Greene said. “We don’t have a lot of room as citizens in our community to really dispute a lot of developers’ plans. By taking this away, it’s really going to limit our ability to make sure that there is proactive growth for infrastructure in our communities.”

Jacobs believes cutting the red tape will allow for more economic opportunities within Knox County for the current residents.

“If our housing prices keep going up the way that they’re going, a lot of working folks will not be able to afford to live in Knox County anymore. Our friends, our neighbors, kids, grandkids – they’re going to move other places because they can’t afford to live here and they will take with them economic opportunity for all of us. This is a case where we can cut some red tape and make something really good happen,” Jacobs said.

County commissioners will discuss the ordinance following public forum Monday night. WATE saw that about 19 community members were signed up to publicly speak.