Cyclists prepare for the Pro Road National Championships

(KNOXVILLE) WATE - More racing action for the USA Cycling Championships. Hundreds of cyclists will take over the streets of Knoxville for the Pro Road National Championships on Sunday.

Same as the Criterium race, the course will start and finish on Gay Street, allowing for incredible viewing experiences.

Spectators can be close to the action, as riders take tight turns.

Over a hundred athletes will battle it out on the course to the finish line. The women will race for 180 minutes, while the men go for 270 minutes. The women will race eight laps, for a total distance of 62.8 miles, and the men will complete 14 laps for a total distance 109.9 miles.

"You really have to be mentally focused. It's one of those races where you have to put yourself in the zone and eliminate all distractions," said Amber Neben, a pro cyclist.

The Pro Road Championship starts at 9 am with the women's professional race and ends at noon. The men's professional kicks off at 1:15 pm and the last rider finishes at 5:45 pm, with medal ceremonies to follow after each race.