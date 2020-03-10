D.A. Charme Allen to meet with students to prevent drug abuse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – District Attorney Charme Allen is working to open lines of communication with local students; the goal is to prevent drug abuse.

D.A. Allen is set to visit two Knoxville schools this week.

She is working to hear from students about their knowledge of prescription medication abuse, as well as general awareness of fentanyl.

This Thursday’s focus groups of 8-12 students will meet at Central High School at noon, then at Karns High School at 2 p.m.

Allen says drug overdoses involving fentanyl have increased exponentially in Tennessee over the past several years and while the use of fentanyl has increased, awareness of it has not.