DA Allen denies Mayor Kincannon’s request to release Austin-East bodycam footage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says she supports the release of any videos from the officer-involved shooting at Austin-East and has requested District Attorney General Charme Allen to allow the city to release the footage to the public.

At this time, DA Allen has declined the release of the video, according to Kincannon.

“General Allen explained that she made this decision in order to maintain the integrity of the on-going investigation and to protect the constitutional rights of anyone who might be charged as a result of this investigation.” Mayor Kincannon

Kincannon states that she will continue to push for transparency and communication as this investigation continues.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s full statement