DA Allen: No officers will be charged after fatal officer-involved shooting at Austin-East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — District Attorney General Charme Allen says none of the officers involved in the shooting at Austin-East from April 12 will be charged.

DA Allen says she believes, based on the evidence, that it was reasonable for officer Jonathon Clabough to have believed his life was in danger, as well as the other officers involved before he fired shots.

There was one bullet fired from Anthony Thompson Jr.’s gun, and it went through a trash can in the bathroom.

Officer Clabough was the only officer to fire his weapon. Those bullets from his gun went into both Thompson, and Officer Willson.

“We are bifurcating this TBI file. There is part of this file where we are dealing with only the legality of this shooting. There are other charges that may come out of this case dealing with collateral issues.” DA Charme Allen

District Attorney General Allen released evidence including text messages, 911 calls, video from body-worn cameras from officers, as well as school security footage in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

This is a developing story.