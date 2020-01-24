DA: Convicted felon who shot man in face sentenced to 40 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man convicted of second degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Knox County District Attorney General’s Office announced Friday its prosecutors had obtained a 40-year sentence against the convicted felon, 46-year-old Antonio Cedrick Gipson, who shot a man in the face in May 2018 during an argument over a text message.

According to prosecutors, on May 4, 2018, Knoxville police investigators responded to a 911 call at an apartment complex at 2809 Valley View Drive. The investigation revealed that Gipson and the victim knew of each other because Gipson was dating the mother of the victim’s son. Gipson went to the victim’s apartment to confront him about a text message the victim sent about Gipson raising the victim’s son. During the argument, the victim called Gipson a name, and Gipson pulled a .25 caliber handgun and shot the victim once in the face at close range. Gipson then drove away and turned himself in a short time later.

Gipson’s four-day trial for the charges brought against him connected to the crime was in November.

The DA’s Office saying Friday in its release that Gipson’s criminal history started at age 14. He has three prior felony convictions: Two for dealing cocaine and one for facilitation of aggravated assault.

In addition to the 40-year sentence on the murder count, the DA also said Gipson was also sentenced to 10 years in prison on the weapon count.

