DA gives update on investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Channara Tom ‘Philly’ Pheap

Channara Tom Pheap. (Contributed photo)

KNOXVILLE. Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County District Attorney General Charme P. Allen gives an update on Thursday of the officer-involved shooting death of Channara Tom “Philly” Pheap.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Death certificate: Man killed in officer-involved shooting was shot in the back

Family of Knoxville officer-involved shooting victims asking more details on incident

KPD officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting

Statement: KPD officer ‘violently’ choked, attacked by own Taser before fatally shooting man

Group holds ‘Rally Against Police Violence’ at Market Square; mayor releases statement about deadly officer-involved shooting

Authorities identify victim in Knoxville officer-involved shooting

