DA gives update on investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Channara Tom ‘Philly’ Pheap

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Ten area high school football players are in the running for best in their classification. The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced its semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards on Thursday.

The top award in the state will be given out in nine classifications, six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football award, regardless of classification.