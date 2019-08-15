DA: Knoxville man’s death during confrontation with deputies was self-inflicted

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man who died during a confrontation with Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed himself a TBI investigation found.

Norman Vandergriff, 42, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot and not as a result of the shots fired by deputies, Sevier County District Attorney General James B. Dunn said Thursday.

Dunn said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted an “exhaustive investigation” of the shooting on Aug. 8.

According to a TBI preliminary investigation released earlier deputies received information that Vandergriff, who had several outstanding arrest warrants out of Knox County, was at a Sevier County address.

Deputies found him in a vehicle in the 1900 block of Happy Creek Road in Seymour and tried to take him into custody.

Vandergriff reportedly refused to comply. At some point during the confrontation, Vandergriff allegedly showed a gun; resulting in deputies firing shots at the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, according to the TBI.