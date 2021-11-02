SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The death of Sevier County General Sessions Clerk Connie Holt has been ruled a murder-suicide through a preliminary investigation according to District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn.

Dunn said that Eric Peters, 55, Holt’s boyfriend, shot and killed her before killing himself on Oct. 24 inside their home in the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive.

Both bodies were found in the home, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office are investigating their deaths.

Holt began working for Sevier County in 1994 and was elected clerk in 2002. Sevier County General Sessions Court was canceled through Oct. 27 due to her passing. A candlelight vigil was held in remembrance of Holt on Oct. 26 on the Sevier County Courthouse lawn.