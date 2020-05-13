Dairy Farmers of America donates $10K to Second Harvest of East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy cooperative, is stepping up to help food banks across the country.

The DFA announced the launch of its Farmers Feeding Families Fund, hoping to raise $500,000 for community food banks.

Of that money, $10,000 is to be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

The DFA has also hosted drive-by milk giveaways at schools and donated milk directly to food banks in some regions.

