KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy cooperative, is stepping up to help food banks across the country.
The DFA announced the launch of its Farmers Feeding Families Fund, hoping to raise $500,000 for community food banks.
Of that money, $10,000 is to be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
The DFA has also hosted drive-by milk giveaways at schools and donated milk directly to food banks in some regions.
LATEST STORIES
- Austin-East students hope to inspire change for Knox County graduation ceremonies
- Dairy Farmers of America donates $10K to Second Harvest of East Tennessee
- ‘I’ve chased off hundreds of sightseers,’ neighbor says after old school house catches fire
- Excessive force lawsuit filed against KPD officers by man arrested for May 2019 DUI
- As businesses seek liability protections, unions say workers should come first