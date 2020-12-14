Damage mitigated following electrical fire in North Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some quick thinking likely saved a North Knox County home Monday from going up in flames.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire around 1 p.m. in the 3700 block of Anderkenn Way in Powell. When crews arrived smoke was filling the home.

The occupants evacuated the home before emergency personnel arrived and shut the power off at the electric meter. Crews ventilated the home and called the Red Cross to assist the family.

A plug found at a home in the 3700 block of Anderkenn Way in Powell. Photo courtesy of Knox County Rural Metro Fire.

“When you look at the pictures you understand why we push the topic of overloading circuits and extension cords,” Rural Metro public information officer Jeff Bagwell said. “Rural Metro Fire, along with all fire departments want to encourage everyone to simply be smart when using electricity. It is great when used properly but can destroy your house in a second.”