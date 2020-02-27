Dancing Bear expands restaurant, plans more amenities

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – The Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro is expanding.

“After five successful years of operation, It’s time to expand our bar area and to provide more space for our burgeoning culinary operations in our kitchen,” said Dancing Bear Owner Mark Oldham. “We are tremendously thankful to the community for supporting us, and we are excited about the future.”

An additional 1,000 square feet is being added, including space for two new walk-in coolers, additional prep space, a larger bar area with more seats and storage.

“This additional space will provide a more seamless operation for our Executive Chef Shelley Cooper who is entering her seventh year working with us,” said Oldham. “We are extremely pleased and lucky to have an executive chef of her caliber to continue this journey with us.”

Plans are being worked for other additions to the property.

“We want to add more sleeping accommodations, primarily,” said Oldham. “However, we will be looking hard at some additional amenities including a spa, an indoor/outdoor pool and an additional wedding venue. We hope to begin a new round of construction in 2021 or 2022.”

