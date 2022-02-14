KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The YWCA serves women and their families with programs ranging from victim advocacy to transitional housing. This Valentines Day, the organization wants people to be aware of the red flags when dating.

“With Valentines Day we think about love, we think about the warm fuzzy feelings,” Amy Moden with YWCA explains. “However with victims who are experiencing domestic violence that’s not often the case.”

February marks National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Dating violence is more common than you may think, especially among teens and young adults. According to Youth.Gov, 1 in 10 teens will experience dating violence.

Moden said sometimes warning signs of an abusive relationship are not always apparent, “quick involvement, wanting to jump in head first, not really thinking about it, claiming it as love.”

“This person is going to want to isolate you from friends and family and not letting you have access to that as much,” said Moden.

She adds that online dating is making it easier for abusers to find their victims. “It’s very easy with an abuser to kind of hide that online. So it’s just extremely important to just be aware of that communication and where that communication is going.”

Moden says to be aware of where a conversation may be going when you’re chatting online.

“With abusers, at first everything is charming and at first they can be sending messages that are constant and consistent but once they start asking maybe personal questions about ‘who else are you talking to?’ Oh, I noticed that picture that you posted. I don’t really like that can you take that down. It should just be for me.’ so again, seeing that controlling behavior throughout even online dating.”

She says if you’re concerned about yourself or a loved one there are ways you can find support or immediate assistance.

“We have an awesome victims advocacy program who work with people and meet you where you are.”

If you know someone who could benefit from speaking with a counselor you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 866-331-9474.

The YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley also has several locations and programs you can get involved with right here in east Tennessee. You can find more information here.