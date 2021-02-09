Davis Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The November air crisp, the stands at Bob Black Stadium full as time ticked off the clock in the second quarter of Fulton's game against West High School. Then-junior Tommy Sweat was in at quarterback for the Falcons with upset on his mind.

"I dropped back to pass and I took off to run and I realized there were two big linebackers in front of me so I should probably get down so I slide," Sweat recalled. "I got hit my foot kind of slid up under the turf it was pretty gruesome."

Standing fifteen feet away from him on the sidelines was Fulton Athletic Director and Tommy's high school basketball coach Jody Wright.

"I knew it wasn't good," Coach Wright said. "Just the way slid and the way he hit it looked like it wasn’t going to be good.

Tommy had fractured and broken his ankle putting an end to his junior football season. His mind on the pain then the return.

"When can I get back, that was the first thing that went through my mind," Tommy said. "I’m a two-sport athlete so when can I get back and play basketball. I knew my football season was done for my junior year but basketball is a long season that starts in November and goes all the way to March."