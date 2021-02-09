Davis Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lady Vols senior Rennia Davis was named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List for Women’s Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Through 15-games this season Davis leads the team in rebounds and is second in scoring averaging 14.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line. Davis leads the team with six double-doubles this season and has 35 for her career to tie for fifth all-time at Tennessee.
This is the second straight year that the Jacksonville native has advanced to the midseason top 30 for the Naismith Trophy. She is one of thirty named to the list, and one of eight representatives from the Southeastern Conference.