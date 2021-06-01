Day 3 of search for missing man with Alzheimer’s focusing on Douglas Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey says his agency’s search efforts for a missing 73-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s is now concentrated on the water around Douglas Lake.
The search for Joe Hall entered its third day on Tuesday, June 1. Hall was reported missing after he left a residence on Upper Rhine Hart Road in the Chestnut Hill area of Jefferson County, according to law enforcement.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan shorts. If you have any information or have seen Hall, you’re asked to call 911.