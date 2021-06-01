Day 3 of search for missing man with Alzheimer’s focusing on Douglas Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey says his agency’s search efforts for a missing 73-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s is now concentrated on the water around Douglas Lake.

Joe Hall, 73. Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The search for Joe Hall entered its third day on Tuesday, June 1. Hall was reported missing after he left a residence on Upper Rhine Hart Road in the Chestnut Hill area of Jefferson County, according to law enforcement.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan shorts. If you have any information or have seen Hall, you’re asked to call 911.