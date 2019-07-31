Day five of search for missing hiker

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) Since Saturday, officials have been searching a five mile radius for 58-year-old Kevin Lynch.

Lynch, who has mild dementia, went missing Saturday along the boundary of the park at the Swag Resort in Haywood County, North Carolina near the Cataloochee Divide Trail.

Over the course of the last four days grid searchers, trackers, and dog teams have combed the area for Lynch. Officials are also using a helicopter with infrared technology to look for sources of heat in the area. On Sunday, drones were deployed to help get a bird’s eye view of the region.

Law enforcement officials and fire departments have gone door to door notifying home owners adjacent to the park boundary to be on the lookout for Lynch.

If anyone has seen him, you’re asked to call the investigative services branch tip line at 888-653-0009.

