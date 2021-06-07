Dead End BBQ, Knox County government hiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Popular barbecue restaurant Dead End BBQ is needing employees. The restaurant said in a social media post that starting June 7 it would close on Mondays to give employees a break.

The Sutherland Avenue eatery hopes the change will only last 6 to 8 weeks.

“We are hiring ALL POSITIONS,” the media post states. “If you are looking for a new work family, come see us.”

Knox County government is also hiring for a number of positions including jobs in the Parks & Recreation, Health, and Public Works departments. Jobs at the Knox County Health Department include department directors, LPN, and manager positions.

“There are several reasons we’re hiring, which include replacing those who have been promoted, left for other positions or retired,” the Heath Department said.