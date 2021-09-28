Dead man found inside vehicle at Tennessee Welcome Center in Jellico

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jellico Police and the TBI are investigating a man’s body was found inside a vehicle Tuesday at the Tennessee Welcome Center along Interstate 75 in Jellico.

District Attorney General Jared Effler requested the TBI’s assistance in this investigation and is assisting the Jellico Police Department. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Little information has been released at this time, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story, we will bring the latest as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Collierville Police: Man was asked to leave job before deadly Kroger shooting

Knoxville apartment complex had no running water for 3 days

Medal of Honor flag ceremony

Mask mandate legality

Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic