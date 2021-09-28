Dead man found inside vehicle at Tennessee Welcome Center in Jellico

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jellico Police and the TBI are investigating a man’s body was found inside a vehicle Tuesday at the Tennessee Welcome Center along Interstate 75 in Jellico.

District Attorney General Jared Effler requested the TBI’s assistance in this investigation and is assisting the Jellico Police Department. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Little information has been released at this time, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story, we will bring the latest as more information is released.