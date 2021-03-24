Deadline is today to submit questions on proposed downtown Knoxville stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have questions about the plan to build a stadium near the Old City? Wednesday is the deadline to get those submitted ahead of a city meeting about the project.

The upcoming meeting will be the latest in a series of public meetings and workshops on the proposed redevelopment east of the Old City.

The project remains in the planning phase, but officials say they are aiming for a 2022 opening.

If you’d like to submit questions email them to knoxvillestadium@knoxvilletn.gov by 6 p.m.

Knoxville’s virtual meeting is from 6-7 p.m. Thursday.

You can watch it live on ctvknox.org.