KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Election Commission announced the hours and absentee ballot request extension deadlines for this year’s election.

Early voting in Knox County ends on Saturday, July 30 and last day to turn in absentee ballots is Thursday, July 28.

Knox County early voting locations will open from July 25-27 until 7 p.m. Meridian Baptist Church in South Knoxville will close on Wednesday, July 27 at 5 p.m.

Voting locations:

Carter Senior Center

City County Building (Small Assembly Room)

Downtown West

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points

Farragut Town Hall

Halls Recreation Center

Karns Senior Center (opens at 9 am weekdays)

Knoxville Expo Center

Meridian Baptist Church

New Harvest Park

Voting information like the voting ballots, early voting locations/addresses, early voting schedule, finding district addresses, financial disclosures for candidates, absentee ballot application and early voting totals visit knoxvotes.org or call 865-215-2480.