Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Sevierville police say no arrests or charges will be made in a fatal July shooting because they determined it to be self defense.
The shooting was reported just before midnight on Friday, July 20. Police found James Douglas Moyer, 28, from Piedmont, Alabama, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. They also found Jamie Scott Barron, 27, from Gadsden, Alabama, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Barron was pronounced dead at LeConte Medical Center. Moyer was treated and released from UT Medical Center.
The Sevierville Police Department says the gun found at the scene was used to shoot both men and no one else was involved.
The district attorney's office determined Barron's death was the result of self-defense and would not pursue charges against Moyer.
