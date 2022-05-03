KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the race for Knox County mayor, Debbie Helsley won the Democratic nomination Tuesday night.

Helsley advances to the general election in August where she will face incumbent mayor Glenn Jacobs, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.

“To listen to people, which I don’t think happens now. Try to be a mayor for all people, working people, not just developers and rich people,” said Helsley on Tuesday after winning the Democratic party’s nomination.

In total, Helsley earned 7,978 votes according to the unofficial count.

“I think in August we’re really going to be a good job. I think for the first time Democrats really have a shot a winning,” said Helsley.

Jacobs also released a statement on Tuesday’s results, tweeting “Tonight was a victory for our Knox County conservative values. I can not express my gratitude to everyone who has shown me support over the past months!”

The general election is scheduled for Aug. 4.