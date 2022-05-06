KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A private school in Knoxville said they are taking ‘severe disciplinary action’ after a video showing a student dressed in a white hood similar to those associated with the Ku Klux Klan yelling a racial slur surfaced on social media.

The video involves students of Grace Christian Academy, a private Christian K-12 school in Knoxville. It begins with one person opening a folding chair with the word ‘GRACE’ written on it before another person wearing a white hood carrying a wooden staff and holding what appears to be hardwood floor cleaner enters the room.

After the one wearing the hood sits down, a person off-camera shouts at the person wearing the hood to talk. He can be heard yelling “who do we hate?” before shouting the racial slur. Others can be heard laughing off-camera throughout the video.

In response, Head of School Tony Pointer issued the following statement on social media.

“Immediately upon being made aware of an extremely inappropriate and deeply disappointing video yesterday afternoon that violates everything we value, the administration of Grace Christian Academy has taken swift action to meet with all students involved. Severe disciplinary action has been issued as GCA does not condone this behavior or any form of racism. We will continue to seek truth and enact appropriate discipline. What we have witnessed in the last 24 hours is in no way consistent with the mission and core values of GCA. We are doing everything possible to ensure the physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being of all our students and staff. Teachers and trained professionals will be available to speak with GCA students or families tomorrow, if desired. We covet your prayers and appreciate your partnership in ministry.” Dr. Tony Pointer, GCA Head of School

Specific disciplinary actions taken by school leadership have not been disclosed.

The video was first shared on a Twitter account called ‘Truth for GCA’, which has been deleted since it was posted. It’s not clear where the video was recorded.