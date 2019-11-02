Deer hunter injured after boating accident early Saturday morning

Photo Credit TWRA

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE)- A deer hunter was seriously injured early Saturday morning in a boating incident on Melton Hill Lake, near Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area.

TWRA officers say three deer hunters were looking to hunt Oak Ridge WMA. Officials say they launched an aluminum boat at Solway Boat Ramp and headed towards the management area in dense fog.

Christopher Beckler, 47, of Cleveland Tennessee was ejected from the boat after it ran aground. Officials say Beckler was in the front of the boat using a spotlight to help navigate through the fog.

Dawson Beckler, 21 is the son of Christopher was operating the boat. Christopher was thrown into the water near the shoreline and was knocked unconscious.

Beckler’s son and a third man, Glenn swafford, 52 jumped in to rescue Christopher.

Beckler was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with head and facial injuries. Christopher is expected to recover.





